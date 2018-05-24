Stormy Daniels reportedly making a stop in Evansville

The woman at the center of a scandal involving President Trump is reportedly coming to Evansville.

The Pony, a local adult entertainment club, has posted to social media that Stormy Daniels will be on stage for two shows the night on June 19.

14 News reached out to the club to confirm the post. The employee who answered the phone told us it was true.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had sex once with Trump in 2006 and carried on a platonic relationship with him for about a year and is suing to dissolve a confidentiality agreement that prevents her from discussing it.

She argues the nondisclosure agreement should be invalidated because Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, signed it, but the president did not.

Daniels' lawyer has renewed efforts to depose President Trump.

Trump has denied any sexual relationship with Daniels.

