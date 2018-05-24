Mobile campaign ad pushes for road construction safety

Millions will hit the roads this Memorial Day weekend.

The holiday tends to mark the start of traditional summer driving season.

New numbers are in from the Associated General Contractors of America, urging drivers to slow down and be more alert in work zones.

For work construction crews danger is never far.

“And not just on busy interstates, but also rural roads where twice as many driving fatalities occur in a year,” spokesperson Brian Turmail explained.

The Associated General Contractors of America took a survey of more than 550 contractors. More than half reported at least one work zone crash in the last year.

“That figure is significantly higher in Indiana – where at 77% contractors reported at least 1 car crashed into work zones,” Turmail added.

Speed and distracted driving are likely among the top factors leading up to those crashes.

“Please get off the phone and stop texting,” Turmail pleaded.

But another factor appears to be the time of day. We are seeing more project work overnight.

“Folks who are really tired, or who have been out, drinking and driving and they shouldn't be out there and they're going faster than they should be, and they hit a lane shift and they don't pick it up and they got right into that work zone,” Turmail recalled.

The construction group is using mobile technology, such as safety messages, to make those work zones safer for drivers who pass through highway work zones including in Evansville on a regular basis.

Leaders say the ad shows up while the driver opens their mobile phone and either visits a web browser or uses an app with advertisements.

“(The) last thing we want to do is distract drivers while they're actually out in those work zones,” Turmail said.

