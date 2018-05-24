Law enforcement train with Coast Guard on Ohio River - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Law enforcement train with Coast Guard on Ohio River

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Brittany Harry, Reporter
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Officials with the United States Coast Guard were on hand Thursday as federal, state, and local law enforcement took part in some training drills on the Ohio River.

"It's for us to get together, show everybody our resources, get familiar with the bomb squad and the boat operator," said Conservation Officer Dwane Englert. "The bomb squad people have to have the confidence that the boat operator is going to be able to get them there safely."

Day two started with a safety briefing. Then first responders went into the water for practice focusing on boat tactics and emergency response procedures. 

"The main focus and the reason why we are here is to keep working on our boat operation skills," said Englert.

We're told the training wouldn't be possible without Evansville Marine Services, which provided the vessel for crews to train.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Henderson Co. fiscal court loans $10,000 to drug task force

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 11:30 PM EDT2018-05-31 03:30:48 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    A 14 News update with the war on drugs in western Kentucky. We reported last month that funding for task forces across the country are tied up because of an on-going federal lawsuit. 

    More >>

    A 14 News update with the war on drugs in western Kentucky. We reported last month that funding for task forces across the country are tied up because of an on-going federal lawsuit. 

    More >>

  • Thursday Alert Day: Hail and wind threat.

    Thursday Alert Day: Hail and wind threat.

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 10:22 PM EDT2018-05-31 02:22:10 GMT

    Our period of active weather will yield one more Alert Day for Thursday.  We're expecting a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to develop and push across the Tri-State with the threat of damaging winds and large hail.  The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the slight risk zone to include much of the lower Ohio Valley: With dew points in the upper 60's and lower 70's, there will be abundant moisture to fuel the storms.  Early sunshine will drive temperatures in...

    More >>

    Our period of active weather will yield one more Alert Day for Thursday.  We're expecting a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to develop and push across the Tri-State with the threat of damaging winds and large hail.  The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the slight risk zone to include much of the lower Ohio Valley: With dew points in the upper 60's and lower 70's, there will be abundant moisture to fuel the storms.  Early sunshine will drive temperatures in...

    More >>

  • Evansville Fire Dept. installs diesel exhaust removal systems

    Evansville Fire Dept. installs diesel exhaust removal systems

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-05-30 23:26:30 GMT
    Evansville Fire Department installs diesel exhaust removal systems. (WFIE)Evansville Fire Department installs diesel exhaust removal systems. (WFIE)

    Being a firefighter in Evansville is about to get safer.

    More >>

    Being a firefighter in Evansville is about to get safer.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly