Law enforcement train with Coast Guard on Ohio River

Officials with the United States Coast Guard were on hand Thursday as federal, state, and local law enforcement took part in some training drills on the Ohio River.

"It's for us to get together, show everybody our resources, get familiar with the bomb squad and the boat operator," said Conservation Officer Dwane Englert. "The bomb squad people have to have the confidence that the boat operator is going to be able to get them there safely."

Day two started with a safety briefing. Then first responders went into the water for practice focusing on boat tactics and emergency response procedures.

"The main focus and the reason why we are here is to keep working on our boat operation skills," said Englert.

We're told the training wouldn't be possible without Evansville Marine Services, which provided the vessel for crews to train.

