Vanderburgh Co. weekly food inspection reports.

Firehouse Subs, 1031 N Green River Rd. Critical violation: Grease trap information log not maintained. Non-critical violations: Soda dispenser soiled. Hand soap not provided for hand sink in food preparation area.

Cleavers, 5501 E Indiana St. Critical violations: Ready to eat food items in walk-in cooler lacking date marking. Vegetable slicer soiled. Sanitizer solution for wiping cloths too strong. Non-critical violation: Improper use of cardboard and aluminum foil on non-food contact surfaces.

Old Mill, 5031 New Harmony Rd. Critical violations: Food establishment does not have a certified food safety employee. Voluntarily discarded adulterated food items from refrigeration. Hand sink not readily accessible for hand washing. Meet slicer stored in a soiled condition.Live pest activity present within facility. Improper storage of pest control baiting. Non-critical violations: Refrigerator not operating as designed. Detergent not provided for mechanical dish washer. Called for service. Dead pest present throughout facility. Hardwood floors throughout soiled. Carpeted floors and shelving not characteristic of a smooth, durable, & easily cleanable surface.

Cork ´N Cleaver, 650 S Hebron Ave. Critical violation: Ready to eat food lacking date marking. Non-critical violations: Food items in walk in salad cooler not covered. Microwave in need of cleaning.

Happy Garden, 1927 Pollack Ave. Non-critical violation: Scoops with handles not being used to dispense bulk ingredients.

Biaggi´s Ristorante Italiano, 6401 E Lloyd Expressway. Non-critical violations: Bar dish machine not adequately dispensing liquid sanitizer Hand soap not available at bar and waiter station hand sinks. Hand drying provisions not provided at bar hand sink.

KC'S Marina Pointe, 830 LST Drive. Critical violation: Uncooked meats in kitchen walk-in cooler not stored properly. Non-critical violation: Outdoor bar handsink missing soap.

Downtown Foodmart, 720 S.E. 8th St. Non-critical violations: Soap needed at employee hand sink in kitchen. Paper towels needed at kitchen hand sink and customer sink. Cabinets under soda machine have syrup spill.

Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins,3960 N First Ave. Critical violation: Chemical sanitizer below required concentration for wiping cloths.

No violations:

Gale's Specialty Popcorn.

Barber Bistro/Rogers Hair Academy East.

Azzip Pizza.

Phillies Steaks & Salad Plus.

Subway #19853.

Gordon Food Service Store LLC.

Cold Stone Creamery.

Willow Park.

Subway #26631.

McDonalds #11365.

Cross Pointe Shell.

Cool Breeze B & B.

Biaggi´s Ristorante Italiano.

Arby´s #7255.

Chick-fil-A.

Crossroads IGA.

MOD Pizza.

Rooter Tooter BBQ.