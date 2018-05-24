SPHL adding Quad City for 2018-19 season - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

SPHL adding Quad City for 2018-19 season

Posted by Bethany Miller, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Pro-Thunderbolts) (Source: Pro-Thunderbolts)
HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WFIE) -

The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that it will be expanding to Moline, IL, whose team will take to the ice as Quad City for the 2018- 2019 season.

At a press conference held this afternoon at the TaxSlayer Center, league president Jim Combs stated that the SPHL Board of Governors this week approved the Louisiana IceGators’ majority transfer of ownership to Red Sky Sports, LLC.

In partnership with the TaxSlayer Center, the team will be headed by local owners John Dawson and Ryan Mosley, co-owner of the Harris Pizza business. Howard Cornfield, longtime owner, team president and general manager of the original Quad City Mallards, will serve as a consultant to the new SPHL franchise.

“The SPHL is excited to welcome Quad City as a new member for next season,” stated SPHL President Jim Combs. “We look forward bringing an exciting brand of hockey to long-time fans in the area.”

For information on the new Quad City franchise, including ticket and sponsorship information and a Name the Team contest, check out the league’s website at www.thesphl.com.

Courtesy: Evansville Thunderbolts

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Henderson Co. fiscal court loans $10,000 to drug task force

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 11:30 PM EDT2018-05-31 03:30:48 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    A 14 News update with the war on drugs in western Kentucky. We reported last month that funding for task forces across the country are tied up because of an on-going federal lawsuit. 

    More >>

    A 14 News update with the war on drugs in western Kentucky. We reported last month that funding for task forces across the country are tied up because of an on-going federal lawsuit. 

    More >>

  • Thursday Alert Day: Hail and wind threat.

    Thursday Alert Day: Hail and wind threat.

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 10:22 PM EDT2018-05-31 02:22:10 GMT

    Our period of active weather will yield one more Alert Day for Thursday.  We're expecting a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to develop and push across the Tri-State with the threat of damaging winds and large hail.  The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the slight risk zone to include much of the lower Ohio Valley: With dew points in the upper 60's and lower 70's, there will be abundant moisture to fuel the storms.  Early sunshine will drive temperatures in...

    More >>

    Our period of active weather will yield one more Alert Day for Thursday.  We're expecting a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to develop and push across the Tri-State with the threat of damaging winds and large hail.  The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the slight risk zone to include much of the lower Ohio Valley: With dew points in the upper 60's and lower 70's, there will be abundant moisture to fuel the storms.  Early sunshine will drive temperatures in...

    More >>

  • Evansville Fire Dept. installs diesel exhaust removal systems

    Evansville Fire Dept. installs diesel exhaust removal systems

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-05-30 23:26:30 GMT
    Evansville Fire Department installs diesel exhaust removal systems. (WFIE)Evansville Fire Department installs diesel exhaust removal systems. (WFIE)

    Being a firefighter in Evansville is about to get safer.

    More >>

    Being a firefighter in Evansville is about to get safer.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly