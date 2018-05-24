SPHL adding Quad City for 2018-19 season

The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that it will be expanding to Moline, IL, whose team will take to the ice as Quad City for the 2018- 2019 season.

At a press conference held this afternoon at the TaxSlayer Center, league president Jim Combs stated that the SPHL Board of Governors this week approved the Louisiana IceGators’ majority transfer of ownership to Red Sky Sports, LLC.

In partnership with the TaxSlayer Center, the team will be headed by local owners John Dawson and Ryan Mosley, co-owner of the Harris Pizza business. Howard Cornfield, longtime owner, team president and general manager of the original Quad City Mallards, will serve as a consultant to the new SPHL franchise.

“The SPHL is excited to welcome Quad City as a new member for next season,” stated SPHL President Jim Combs. “We look forward bringing an exciting brand of hockey to long-time fans in the area.”

For information on the new Quad City franchise, including ticket and sponsorship information and a Name the Team contest, check out the league’s website at www.thesphl.com.

