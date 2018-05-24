McNamara, Gobert named All-America - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

McNamara, Gobert named All-America

Posted by Bethany Miller, Sports Director
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

University of Southern Indiana senior leftfielder Drake McNamara (Mt. Vernon, Indiana) and senior utility player Nick Gobert (Jasper, Indiana) were recognized by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association as NCAA Division II All-Americans. McNamara was named to the first team as an outfielder, while Gobert was honorable mention.  
 
McNamara and Gobert become the 14th and 15th Screaming Eagles to be named All-America in the history of the USI baseball program. They also are the first Eagles to earn the post-season awards since Kyle Kempf and Matt Chavarria in 2015.
 
McNamara, who also was named the Midwest Region Player of the year by the NCBWA and the American Baseball Coaches Association, has had a record-setting season for the Eagles in 2018. The 2018 three-time first team All-Midwest Region selection leads the team with a .390 batting average and singles-season records of 79 RBIs and 17 home runs.
 
In addition to the single-season record for home runs and RBIs, the 2018 GLVC Player of the Year and NCBWA All-Midwest Region Player of the Year also has set the USI career-record for home runs (33) and is closing on the career-marks for total bases (404) and RBIs (182).
 
Gobert, who has been named All-Midwest Region by the NCBWA and ABCA, has seen action this year at first base, third base, left field, and on the mound. He follows McNamara in the batting column with a .361 average, 54 RBIs, two home runs, and a team-high 26 doubles.
 
The first-team All-GLVC East utility player is 5-3 on the mound with a 4.37 ERA in 15 appearances and four starts. He has two saves and has struck out 43 batters in 47.1 innings of work.
 
The Screaming Eagles start NCAA Division II Baseball Championship action this weekend. Opponents and start times are still to be determined. The Division II Baseball Championship is May 26-June 2 in Cary, North Carolina.
 
Live coverage information of USI's run through the NCAA II Tournament can be found on GoUSIEalges.com.

Courtesy: USI Athletics

