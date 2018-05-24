New Love's Travel Stop opened in Hanson

Our period of active weather will yield one more Alert Day for Thursday. We're expecting a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to develop and push across the Tri-State with the threat of damaging winds and large hail. The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the slight risk zone to include much of the lower Ohio Valley: With dew points in the upper 60's and lower 70's, there will be abundant moisture to fuel the storms. Early sunshine will drive temperatures in...