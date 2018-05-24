Motorcyclist hurt in crash on the Lloyd

Officials on scene say the driver was not wearing a helmet but his injuries are not life-threatening. (Source: Dan Katz)

A motorcyclist is in the hospital after losing control of his bike and hitting his head on the pavement.

The single-vehicle crash happened Thursday morning on the I-69 ramp from the westbound Lloyd Expressway in Warrick County.

Officials on scene say the driver was not wearing a helmet but his injuries are not life-threatening.

That road is open.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.