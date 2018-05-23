Poseyville ballparks in need of funding for future seasons

Poseyville parks need funding to keep the lights on. (WFIE)

The future of Poseyville ballparks is on the fence. That's because funding is not there and now officials are not sure if they can keep the lights on.

The North Posey Youth Community park has long been a place for kids and family to gather and cheer each other on.

As of recently, the ballpark has expanded and that's causing those electricity bills to go up.

Bruce Baker is the Posey County Town Council President. Baker said, "To be able to fund that we hope to get a grant.. a matching grant of some kind. Or donations.

It's because of the North Posey Youth club and other volunteers that the park is maintained and ran.

Larry Elfreich volunteers his time to keep the ballparks mowed. "When I was down here when they were starting to prepare the fields for this season, I mean there was a bunch of guys here. People who are donating all of their time," said Elfreich.

The town realized the electricity bills were going up after new fields were added, and for each field you need insurance

"There's two ballparks with old style lighting. So we're going to try to get a grant or some donations to put in more efficient lighting," said Baker.

The town says they've already received a generous donation from someone this year to help keep the lights on, but the future seasons could still be at risk if the money isn't in the budget.

"There's a lot of lights that burn. You know they have a lot of night games that start late in the evening. They start early in the afternoons but I understand that there are some 8 o'clock, some 9 o'clock games maybe," said Elfreich.

