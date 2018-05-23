Poseyville ballparks in need of funding for future seasons - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Poseyville ballparks in need of funding for future seasons

Poseyville parks need funding to keep the lights on. (WFIE) Poseyville parks need funding to keep the lights on. (WFIE)
POSEY CO., IN (WFIE) -

The future of Poseyville ballparks is on the fence. That's because funding is not there and now officials are not sure if they can keep the lights on.

The North Posey Youth Community park has long been a place for kids and family to gather and cheer each other on. 

As of recently, the ballpark has expanded and that's causing those electricity bills to go up. 

Bruce Baker is the Posey County Town Council President. Baker said,  "To be able to fund that we hope to get a grant.. a matching grant of some kind. Or donations. 

It's because of the North Posey Youth club and other volunteers that the park is maintained and ran.  

Larry Elfreich volunteers his time to keep the ballparks mowed.  "When I was down here when they were starting to prepare the fields for this season, I mean there was a bunch of guys here. People who are donating all of their time," said Elfreich. 

The town realized the electricity bills were going up after new fields were added, and for each field you need insurance 

"There's two ballparks with old style lighting. So we're going to try to get a grant or some donations to put in more efficient lighting," said Baker. 

The town says they've already received a generous donation from someone this year to help keep the lights on, but the future seasons could still be at risk if the money isn't in the budget. 

"There's a lot of lights that burn. You know they have a lot of night games that start late in the evening. They start early in the afternoons but I understand that there are some 8 o'clock, some 9 o'clock games maybe," said Elfreich. 

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Henderson Co. fiscal court loans $10,000 to drug task force

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 11:30 PM EDT2018-05-31 03:30:48 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    A 14 News update with the war on drugs in western Kentucky. We reported last month that funding for task forces across the country are tied up because of an on-going federal lawsuit. 

    More >>

    A 14 News update with the war on drugs in western Kentucky. We reported last month that funding for task forces across the country are tied up because of an on-going federal lawsuit. 

    More >>

  • Thursday Alert Day: Hail and wind threat.

    Thursday Alert Day: Hail and wind threat.

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 10:22 PM EDT2018-05-31 02:22:10 GMT

    Our period of active weather will yield one more Alert Day for Thursday.  We're expecting a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to develop and push across the Tri-State with the threat of damaging winds and large hail.  The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the slight risk zone to include much of the lower Ohio Valley: With dew points in the upper 60's and lower 70's, there will be abundant moisture to fuel the storms.  Early sunshine will drive temperatures in...

    More >>

    Our period of active weather will yield one more Alert Day for Thursday.  We're expecting a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to develop and push across the Tri-State with the threat of damaging winds and large hail.  The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the slight risk zone to include much of the lower Ohio Valley: With dew points in the upper 60's and lower 70's, there will be abundant moisture to fuel the storms.  Early sunshine will drive temperatures in...

    More >>

  • Evansville Fire Dept. installs diesel exhaust removal systems

    Evansville Fire Dept. installs diesel exhaust removal systems

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-05-30 23:26:30 GMT
    Evansville Fire Department installs diesel exhaust removal systems. (WFIE)Evansville Fire Department installs diesel exhaust removal systems. (WFIE)

    Being a firefighter in Evansville is about to get safer.

    More >>

    Being a firefighter in Evansville is about to get safer.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly