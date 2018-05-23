Work set begin on rehabbing former Schnucks building

We've learned work is set to get underway soon on rehabbing the former Schnucks building.

Hahn Kiefer Real Estate Services officials tell us TRH Mortage company has already made plans to move in, and a few other people have shown interest in the building on Green River Road and Washington Avenue.

The goal is to start construction next month to get the building ready for new tenants.

We're told the building will be a little bit larger than it is right now.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.