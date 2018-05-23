Shooting suspect in appears in court

We have new developments in a murder case in Evansville.

Robert Ballard Junior, the man accused of firing shots into a car on Delaware Street on Friday appeared in front of a judge for the first time on Wednesday since his arrest.

The judge ordered Ballard to not have any contact with one of the victims and a few other people.

Evansville Police say Ballard fired shots into a car Amanda Weir and Ladonna Davis were sitting in. Both were rushed to the hospital.

Weir died on Saturday. We're told Davis is still in the hospital. A family member posted that she is doing better.

Police say there were also children in the car at the time of the shooting. We're told they were not hurt.

Police say they believe the incident was a domestic violence situation.

Davis had been in a prior relationship with Ballard.

The situation had neighbors on edge for hours. Police did receive a few 911 calls.

Ballard is due back in court on June 20.

He's being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond.

