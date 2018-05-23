Matt Castlen's property damage night of primary - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Matt Castlen's property damage night of primary

Katie Kapusta, Reporter
DAVIESS CO., IN (WFIE) -

A family in Owensboro woke up to vandalism in their front yard and the night before, the victim won his race in the Kentucky primary. 

"When I was coming down the driveway, I noticed that everything was kind of messed up in the driveway," Debbie Castlen, Matt Castlen's mom, said.

A night of good news turned into a morning of disbelief. 

"This just makes you feel uncomfortable; makes you feel unsafe knowing that this happened at your house," Debbie said.

Matt Castlen and his mother woke up to broken signs and a smashed in mailbox. The vandalism happened only hours after Castlen won the primary for a state senate seat. 

"Vandalism's one thing, but someone coming physically threatening the same night of an election, that's what has us concerned for our family and young kids," Matt said.

 "There were some people out there upset, but if they are upset, I don't think this is the way to do it," Debbie said.

Castlen says he heard his dog barking around 1:30 Wednesday morning. 

That leads KSP to believe the vandalism happened sometime between 11 and 2. 

"It just makes me sick to my stomach," Matt said.

Castlen says in the world of politics, he's used to people disagreeing, but tells us this is something he won't tolerate.

"It's something that you get used to in this position," Matt said.  "And listen, anytime something is happening like this, there's always going to be those who are against you."

But with more campaigning in the near future, they can't help but worry.

"If this is what happens after the primary, what's going to happen through the whole election season?" Debbie asked. "And if he wins what's going to happen then?"

K-S-P says they do plan on questioning a few people-- but don't have any suspects right now. The fact that Castlen in a local business owner is also a part of the investigation. 

