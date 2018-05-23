Town ordinance in works due to semi traffic - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Town ordinance in works due to semi traffic

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
The intersection of Endicott and Main sees lots of heavy semi traffic, but there's not a whole lot of room to spare
POSEYVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Patience is running thin in one neighborhood for a certain kind of vehicle.  

For the most part, it's a quiet neighborhood in Poseyville, but when semis get moving down the narrow roads, it can cause property damage.

The intersection of Endicott and Main sees lots of heavy semi traffic, but there's not a whole lot of room to spare. Neighbors say the trucks are causing divots to their front yards.

It's something the neighborhood has fought for years. 

A local business down the road is responsible for that traffic which is why the town council is working on passing an ordinance. 

"The problem has been over the years, but it's been most recently that we've had complaints on semis, 18-wheelers coming North on Endicott Street to turn on Main Street, and there's just not room for them to do that," Poseyville Town Council President Bruce Baker said. "There's no room for them to make the turn without going up on the property; people's property. "

If the ordinance passes, semi traffic will be funneled south on Endicott and out to the highway which is a wider route. 

The council hopes to have that ordinance passed within the next month to help protect these homeowners. 

