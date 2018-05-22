Cotton wins GOP seat for Madisonville Mayor; will face Oakley in - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Cotton wins GOP seat for Madisonville Mayor; will face Oakley in Nov.

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Evan Gorman, Reporter
Connect
A room full of red Cheered on Madisonville candidate for Mayor, Cotton. (WFIE) A room full of red Cheered on Madisonville candidate for Mayor, Cotton. (WFIE)
MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) -

Madisonville Mayor David Jackson will not be on the November ballot.

Jackson lost the Republican Primary to challenger Kevin Cotton. Jackson has been the Madisonville mayor since 2011.

[DECISION 2018: Kentucky Primary Election Results]

Only 90 votes separated the two men. Cotton walked away with 54 percent of the votes.

A room full of red cheered on Madisonville candidate for Mayor, Cotton. He defeated the two term incumbent Mayor Jackson.

Across town, a wishful, but disappointing watch party for Jackson's supporters.

"As long and difficult as this campaign has been, his success alone commands my respect for his ability and perseverance," Jackson stated.

Jackson, who has served two terms, told the crowd they raised nearly $17,000 in the campaign, thanking them for the support. 

"In the campaign process we may hotly debate and fiercely fight, but in the end we yield to the will of the voters," explained Jackson.

Meanwhile, Cotton, a local business owner, says part of his platform is on strategic planning and the youth. 

"So we want to make sure we're focused on them, and at the same time focused on our economic growth," Cotton stated.

Come November, Cotton will face off against Democratic challenger David Oakley.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Henderson Co. fiscal court loans $10,000 to drug task force

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 11:30 PM EDT2018-05-31 03:30:48 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    A 14 News update with the war on drugs in western Kentucky. We reported last month that funding for task forces across the country are tied up because of an on-going federal lawsuit. 

    More >>

    A 14 News update with the war on drugs in western Kentucky. We reported last month that funding for task forces across the country are tied up because of an on-going federal lawsuit. 

    More >>

  • Thursday Alert Day: Hail and wind threat.

    Thursday Alert Day: Hail and wind threat.

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 10:22 PM EDT2018-05-31 02:22:10 GMT

    Our period of active weather will yield one more Alert Day for Thursday.  We're expecting a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to develop and push across the Tri-State with the threat of damaging winds and large hail.  The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the slight risk zone to include much of the lower Ohio Valley: With dew points in the upper 60's and lower 70's, there will be abundant moisture to fuel the storms.  Early sunshine will drive temperatures in...

    More >>

    Our period of active weather will yield one more Alert Day for Thursday.  We're expecting a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to develop and push across the Tri-State with the threat of damaging winds and large hail.  The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the slight risk zone to include much of the lower Ohio Valley: With dew points in the upper 60's and lower 70's, there will be abundant moisture to fuel the storms.  Early sunshine will drive temperatures in...

    More >>

  • Evansville Fire Dept. installs diesel exhaust removal systems

    Evansville Fire Dept. installs diesel exhaust removal systems

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-05-30 23:26:30 GMT
    Evansville Fire Department installs diesel exhaust removal systems. (WFIE)Evansville Fire Department installs diesel exhaust removal systems. (WFIE)

    Being a firefighter in Evansville is about to get safer.

    More >>

    Being a firefighter in Evansville is about to get safer.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly