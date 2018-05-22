German American Bank announces merger plans

German American Bankcorp announced plans to merge with First Security Bank. (WFIE)

Two banks with local branches are about to merge.

German American Bancorp announced plans to merge with First Security Bank. When it's done, First Security will become part of German American.

Something else we learned; current First Security president and CEO Michael Beckwith will stay on after the merger and become Kentucky Divisional President at German American. It is a newly created position.

The deal should be complete by the end of 2018.

