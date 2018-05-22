HPD to get more body, in-car cameras after City Commission decis - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

HPD to get more body, in-car cameras after City Commission decision

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Henderson City Commission finalized the financing to buy 50 body worn cameras, and 40 in-car cameras for Henderson P.D. (WFIE) Henderson City Commission finalized the financing to buy 50 body worn cameras, and 40 in-car cameras for Henderson P.D. (WFIE)
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

More police officers will be wearing body cameras soon.

Henderson City Commission finalized the financing to buy 50 body worn cameras, and 40 in-car cameras for Henderson P.D. The city has been studying the use of body cams and which type to purchase for several months.

This will cost the city about $429,000. They say it will be paid over a five year period.

