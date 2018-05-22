Bees creating a lot of buzz in one Tri-State neighborhood

Bees are creating a lot of buzz in a Newburgh neighborhood.

Neighbors tell us the insects are interfering with their daily lives.

On Tuesday, we learned a new ordinance could be put in place that would mean certain restrictions on beehives within town limits.

"They have stung my three-year-old son. My mother in law is actually allergic to bees and she got stung three times. "My father in law got stung twice," Kayla Barnett said.

11 beehives sit right next to Kayla Barnett's home on Monroe St in Newburgh.

"We have had big problems with them," Barnett said.

She and other neighbors say they would like the beehives to be relocated.

"We can't go outside and we can't enjoy being outside," Barnett said. "The only time we can really be outside is in the evenings so we don't really get a lot of daytime out here. I have children and I just don't want them getting stung because it can kill my kids they are too little."

Barnett says her landlord started a petition. In it, neighbors say "bees should reside in a place where each beehive could have three to five acres," which is not the case on Newburgh Trucking LLC's property. We did reach out to the trucking company to try and learn more about why they have the beehives. We are waiting for a callback.

"I am just hoping the city council will move them," Barnett said. "The guy can keep them I just hope he wants to move them."

We learned the Newburgh Town Council is looking at ways to alleviate neighbors concerns. We're told an ordinance could be put into place that would have certain beehive restrictions like not allowing more than 2 beehives on any lot, and no beehive shall be located within 100 feet of any school, daycare, public park or public parking lot.

The drafted ordinance states any violation of this potential ordinance threatens public health and safety.

It's going before the town council for discussion on Wednesday.

