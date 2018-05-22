University Parkway corridor public workshop - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

University Parkway corridor public workshop

By Brittany Harry, Reporter
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

University Parkway may be expanding to connect with Interstate 64, but which corridor it will take and what the surrounding business districts will look like is all up for discussion.  

The meeting started around 4 p.m. Tuesday and a lot of people stopped by. 

There were big presentation boards for people to look to get an idea of what the project is about. 

Project leaders want to make sure that when University Parkway extends to the north, the road plans and future commercial development mesh.

The project area focuses on nine square miles bound by the Lloyd Expressway,  Diamond Avenue, and out to the Vanderburgh-Posey County line.

City leaders wanted feedback from the people who live and work in the project area.

One person told us he has some concerns about the plans. Another said he was pleased with how much thought is going into the project, but still not too sure what to think about it yet. 

