Petition to change dog bite ordinance goes before Princeton city council

A petition to change the Princeton city ordinance regarding dog bites went before the city council Monday night.

A week after Alexis Strickland was attacked by a dog off of South Hart Street, Strickland and her supporters brought a petition signed with a hundred names to the Princeton City Council. The petition asked the council to change the city ordinance regarding dog bites to include a distinction for dog attacks.

Under the current city ordinance, a dog must bite three different people before the city is allowed to offer consequences for the dog and the owner.

Strickland says that the support she's received in her fight is something else.

"500 people really is not that many people, but at the same time I was like 'There ain't no way we're going to get 500 people in time," said Strickland. "We had, after last night, probably pushing 650 signatures within less than a week."

Stickland says that the members of the city council showed their support for the ordinance change and are beginning work on finding a solution. The city's support meant a lot to Strickland she says, but when a Gibson County Commissioner approached her at the meeting saying that they would support the ordinance going countywide, Strickland says she felt even more encouraged.

"It's not just Princeton that needs it I mean there was a little kid that got attacked in Fort Branch, and I mean there was a little girl that got attacked a couple blocks away," said Strickland. "So it's not just Princeton, it happens everywhere."

Strickland says that she is recovering well, and has a meeting with the surgeon on Wednesday.

