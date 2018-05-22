Owensboro proposes new budget

The Owensboro City Commission met Tuesday to discuss the first draft of the 2018-2019 budget.

With the state pension crisis, the city is required to pay almost $3 million over the next four years to cover pensions.

Because of that, the city proposed property tax increases to help stay afloat. And each individual agency was tasked to help come up with their budget, making any available cuts.

Several future projects were also discussed, including lighting the blue bridge, the greenbelt extension and saving and eventually replacing Cravens pool.

Mayor Tom Watson says this budget could have been even worse with how the state initially wanted to handle the pension crisis.

"I'm thankful it's not $1.2 million this year," Mayor Watson said. "They were asking for 50 percent of what we normally pay up front. So the facts that we got it staged out. The whole secret to this thing is how do we generate more economic development.'

Mayor Watson says the best way to do that is through new development areas like Highway 54. He says he and the commission are against raising taxes to generate more revenue.

