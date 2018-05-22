Alumni worried about possible sale of WUEV

A 14 News update with the war on drugs in western Kentucky. We reported last month that funding for task forces across the country are tied up because of an on-going federal lawsuit.More >>
A 14 News update with the war on drugs in western Kentucky. We reported last month that funding for task forces across the country are tied up because of an on-going federal lawsuit.More >>
Our period of active weather will yield one more Alert Day for Thursday. We're expecting a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to develop and push across the Tri-State with the threat of damaging winds and large hail. The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the slight risk zone to include much of the lower Ohio Valley: With dew points in the upper 60's and lower 70's, there will be abundant moisture to fuel the storms. Early sunshine will drive temperatures in...More >>
Our period of active weather will yield one more Alert Day for Thursday. We're expecting a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to develop and push across the Tri-State with the threat of damaging winds and large hail. The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the slight risk zone to include much of the lower Ohio Valley: With dew points in the upper 60's and lower 70's, there will be abundant moisture to fuel the storms. Early sunshine will drive temperatures in...More >>
Being a firefighter in Evansville is about to get safer.More >>
Being a firefighter in Evansville is about to get safer.More >>
Jury selection is underway in the Isaiah Hagan murder trial.More >>
Jury selection is underway in the Isaiah Hagan murder trial.More >>
A new western-themed RV park off Highway 64 in Grayville, Illinois is swinging the saloon doors open for the first time Wednesday.More >>
A new western-themed RV park off Highway 64 in Grayville, Illinois is swinging the saloon doors open for the first time Wednesday.More >>
Louisiana State Police responds to the fatal accident involving Sherell Lewis in a press release. A social media post now has over 2,000 shares concerning a driver's response shortly after hitting Sherell Lewis, 31, of Leesville.More >>
Louisiana State Police responds to the fatal accident involving Sherell Lewis in a press release. A social media post now has over 2,000 shares concerning a driver's response shortly after hitting Sherell Lewis, 31, of Leesville.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a Dickson woman has been charged in connection with the death of a Dickson County deputy on Wednesday morning.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a Dickson woman has been charged in connection with the death of a Dickson County deputy on Wednesday morning.More >>
The mother who initially told deputies her baby was abducted Tuesday, before the 11-month-old's body was found, is facing new charges in connection to the little girl's death.More >>
The mother who initially told deputies her baby was abducted Tuesday, before the 11-month-old's body was found, is facing new charges in connection to the little girl's death.More >>
A four-year-old girl was killed after a shooting Tuesday night in LaPlace. The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call about shots fired in the 100 block of Joe Parquet Circle.More >>
A four-year-old girl was killed after a shooting Tuesday night in LaPlace. The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call about shots fired in the 100 block of Joe Parquet Circle.More >>
The mother of an 11-month-old baby that was found dead in Chesterfield County Tuesday afternoon is now accused of stuffing her daughter’s body in a garbage bag, then in a diaper box and hiding the box in the woods.More >>
The mother of an 11-month-old baby that was found dead in Chesterfield County Tuesday afternoon is now accused of stuffing her daughter’s body in a garbage bag, then in a diaper box and hiding the box in the woods.More >>
A warning from the FBI..Reboot your router to stop Russian-Linked malware.More >>
A warning from the FBI..Reboot your router to stop Russian-Linked malware.More >>
Think about when you go shopping for food at the grocery store. You walk through the door, grab a cart, grab your groceries off the shelves, but most people never think twice to wipe the cart down. Do you ever think what’s on the handle you’re touching and putting your food on?More >>
Think about when you go shopping for food at the grocery store. You walk through the door, grab a cart, grab your groceries off the shelves, but most people never think twice to wipe the cart down. Do you ever think what’s on the handle you’re touching and putting your food on?More >>
Gottlieb said she showed her son's passport, but the agent wasn't satisfied and demanded a birth certificate.More >>
Gottlieb said she showed her son's passport, but the agent wasn't satisfied and demanded a birth certificate.More >>
Crews are responding to a home in Watauga County Wednesday afternoon after a home collapsed due to flooding and mudslides. The mudslide happened around 6 p.m. in the 200 block of Pine Ridge Road in the Heavenly Mountain subdivision.More >>
Crews are responding to a home in Watauga County Wednesday afternoon after a home collapsed due to flooding and mudslides. The mudslide happened around 6 p.m. in the 200 block of Pine Ridge Road in the Heavenly Mountain subdivision.More >>