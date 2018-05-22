Alumni worried about possible sale of WUEV

WUEV is a learning ground for students at the University of Evansville.

The station got it's start in the 50s as WEVC, later becoming WUEV in 1977 after the school changed it's name from Evansville College to University of Evansville.

Over the years its helped students learn about the broadcasting industry and help launch careers. Now alumni are upset after hearing an offer has been made by an outside station to buy WUEV.

Dete Meserve is a UE Alumna, TV producer, and author. Meserve is well known on UE's campus and she's been working to save WUEV.

"I really represent the students and the alum and partly the community that will be losing a legacy asset if the university sells it," explained Meserve.

We reached out to the University of Evansville who said no contract or agreement has been signed at this time.

"I don't believe that the university has done its true due diligence either on looking at what WUEV is or can be," said Meserve.

A petition has been circulating to keep the station in tact and Alumni are sending emails to the current president.

What is most worrisome to many is the experience the station provides could soon go away.

"It was definitely an important part of my college experience," Joe Ellsworth, UE alumnus, explained. "It added to the richness of what we do. And experiential education I think is really valuable and being able to work in a laboratory like the radio station was a great supplement to all the things you were learning in class as well."

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.