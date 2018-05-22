Neighbors voice concerns over potential medieval village

About 20 residents of County Road 545 spoke out last week saying that the attraction would increase traffic to the area, and change a way of life for many of them. (WFIE)

Neighbors are saying that they're hesitant to welcome a medieval village into their community.

Daniel and Cathy Le Blanc dreamed of opening a full scale medieval village in Dubois County for years, but now the face opposition. Not from the county, but from their neighbors.

About 20 residents of County Road 545 spoke out last week saying that the attraction would increase traffic to the area, and change a way of life for many of them.

Most people might get turned off at that kind of criticism, but for the owners it is a chance to learn and improve on the plans they already have.

"We've had some people with some concerns, and most people would be like 'Oh no!'," explained Daniel. "No, I'm like no that's a good thing for us. We want to hear those concerns."

Daniel says that the goal is not disrupt the community, but work with the community.

"As soon as the property is owned, me and my wife are going to talk to every single one of the neighbors," Daniel said. "We want to know what they expect, what they don't expect, because that's important to us."

With any luck, the permanent cast at the village will add to the community themselves.

"One person that's going to be handling the different animals that we're going to have onsite," Daniel explained. "Our jousting team will probably live on site. We're going to be farming, both outside and inside, so there's going to be people. It's not going to be - there's going to be a small community to support the castle just like in the old days."

Daniel says he and his wife plan to host a town hall where residents can voice their concerns.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.