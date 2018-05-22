Voter turnout lower than expected in Daviess Co. for KY Primary - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Voter turnout lower than expected in Daviess Co. for KY Primary

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
By Katie Kapusta, Reporter
(WFIE) (WFIE)
DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) -

Voting in the Kentucky Primary is coming to a close as we are just an hour away from polls closing at 6 p.m.

Monday, the Daviess County Clerk's Office told us they expected about a 20 percent turnout rate. But poll workers here say that this primary seemed slower than usual.

On Tuesday, the clerk's office said they believe the final voter turnout percentage will end up being 17, or 18 percent.

One local couple shared their opinion and how grateful we all should be to have the right to vote.

"We have a grasp on what this is all about, and we also have a grasp of the various candidates and feel compelled in certain cases to give our support," explained Susie and Bill Tyler, Daviess County voters. "Whether it's the primary or general election or, there's always something important going on in your community."

For the latest election results and numbers, click the following link: Kentucky Primary Election Results.

