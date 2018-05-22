Evansville's first smart apartments coming in '19 - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Evansville's first smart apartments coming in '19

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
By Chellsie Brown, Reporter
The apartments will house more than 140 people, but they will also provide the opportunity for real time research on smart energy use. (WFIE) The apartments will house more than 140 people, but they will also provide the opportunity for real time research on smart energy use. (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

We have smart phones, smart cars and smart houses, and now Evansville is getting its first smart apartment building.

Crews have already started to lay much of that ground work for this project, with the brunt of that construction starting later this summer. You'll soon start to see a smart apartment here in downtown Evansville.

It's called the Post House.

The apartments will house more than 140 people, but they will also provide the opportunity for real time research on smart energy use. The $40 million project is funded through the city.

When complete, it will include rooftop solar panels and smart appliances.

Those who live there can opt in to be part of the living laboratory by have their use of smart energy products monitored.

"The uniqueness of it will be what's contained within it. In terms of advanced battery storage," Greg Wathen, President/CEO Economic Developmnet Coalition SWI, explained. "The software, the technology that allows you to collect different information about how people use and interact within a certain confined space."

The project is expected to be complete by fall of 2019 and will also include an underground garage with electric car charging stations. This has all been years in the making but the Economic Development Commission hopes this will set a new path for the city of Evansville.

