Rotary Club honors Civic Award winner

Early Tuesday the Rotary Club of Evansville handed out its Rotary Civic Award for 2017.

They honored one man, who performed outstanding service for the city, Doctor Steven Becker. Becker is the Director and Associate Dean of the IU School of Medicine, here in Evansville.

Doctor Becker was instrumental in spearheading the IU School of Medicine coming to downtown Evansville.

