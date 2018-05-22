DECISION 2018: Kentucky Primary Election Results - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

DECISION 2018: Kentucky Primary Election Results

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
KENTUCKY (WFIE) -

Here is a full list of elections races and results from the Kentucky primary.

KY U.S. Rep. in Congress, 1st Congressional Dist. (D)

Paul Walker (D)  51,094   75%

Alonzo Pennington (D) 17,398  25%

KY State Senator, 8th Senatorial District (R)

Matt Castlen (R)  4,530  65%

Dianne Burns Mackey (R) 2,441  35%

KY State Rep, 14th Representative District (R)

Scott Lewis (R) 2,555  56%

Jordan Lanham (R) 1,991  44%

KY U.S. Rep. in Congress, 2nd Congressional Dist. (D)

Hank Linderman (D) 14,516  30%

Brian Pedigo (D)  13,866  29%

Rane Eir Olivia Sessions (D) 10,501  22%

Grant Short (D) 9,470  20%

Daviess KY-Jailer (R)

Arthur F. Maglinger (R) 3,878  76%

Morgan Palmiter (R) 1,223  24%

Daviess KY-County Commissioner Eastern District (R)

Jimmie Sapp (R) 2,005  42%

Doug Hoyt (R) 1,635  34%

William K. Mounts (R) 1,176  24%

Daviess KY-County Commissioner Western District (R)

George Wathen (R) 3,567  72%

Sharon Castle (R) 1,420  28%

Daviess KY-Justice of the Peace Eastern District (R)

Anthony Cobb (R) 973  52%

Linda Reed Perry (R) 916  48%

Daviess KY-Constable Western District (R)

Kris D. Crawford (R) 766  60%

Darrell C. Evans Sr. (R) 503  40%

Daviess KY-Circuit Clerk (D)

Jennifer H. Besecker (D) 6,089  69%

D. Jason Roberts (D) 2,758   31%

Daviess KY-County Attorney (D)

Claud Porter (D) 4,850  55%

Nicholas Goetz (D) 4,006  45%

Daviess KY-County Clerk (D)

Richard House (D) 4,924  58%

Mark Armstrong (D) 2,229  26%

Joseph Martin (D) 1,309  15%

Daviess KY-Jailer (D)

Deborah Taylor Duncan (D)  4,527  55%

Terry Westerfield (D) 3,694  45%

Daviess KY-Constable, Central District (D)

Steve Nave (D) 1,568  61%

Ray Westerfield (D) 983  39%

Daviess KY-Constable, Eastern District (D)

David Allen Underhill (D) 1,200  41%

Mark Irby (D) 987  34%

Lisa R. Burns-Kirby (D) 755  26%

Daviess KY-Constable, Western District (D)

Paul E. Westerfield (D) 1,285  46%

Scott D. Smith (D) 1,053  38%

Michael A. Wilkins (D) 438  16%

Daviess KY-District Judge, 6th Judicial District, 3rd Division

Daniel M. "Nick" Burlew  6,586  46%

Misty L. Miller 4,189  29%

J. Andrew Johnson 3,435  24%

Henderson KY-Magistrate, 1st Magisterial District (D)

Keith Berry (D) 790  71%

George H. Warren (D) 328  29%

Henderson KY-Magistrate, 2nd Magisterial District (D)

Elizabeth "Beth" Moran (D) 685  52%

Bruce Todd (D) 625  48%

Henderson Ky-Constable, 2nd Magisterial District (D)

Jim Smith (D) 716  68%

Rodger D. Timberlake (D) 336  32%

Henderson KY- Constable, 5th Magisterial District (D)

Jackie Earl Williams (D) 499  59%

Mike Steinmetz (D) 350  41%

Henderson KY-District Judge, 51st Judicial Dist., 2nd Division

Leslie Newman 3,097  50%

Greg Sutton 1,496  24%

David Curlin 843  14%

Don Thompson Jr. 762  12%

Hancock KY-County Judge/Executive (R)

 Johnny "Chic" Roberts (R) 781  66%

Russell Jackson (R) 394  34%

Hancock KY-Magistrate, 4th Magisterial District (R)

L.T. Newton (R) 200  52%

Tommy Fulkerson (R) 92  24%

Daniel Sanders (R) 90  24%

Hancock KY-County Coroner (D)

David C. Gibson (D) 826  89%

Michael Shane Clark (D) 10211%

Hancock KY- Constable, 3rd Magisterial District (D)

Brandon D. Bozarth (D) 200  81%

Michael Johnson (D) 46  19%

Hancock KY- Magistrate, 4th Magisterial District (R)

Bruce Roby (D) 130  58%

Donnie Taylor (D) 96  42%

Hopkins KY-Magistrate, 4th Magisterial District (R)

Ronnie Noel (R) 221  47%

John T. Stachurski (R) 138  29%

Scott K. Stevenson (R) 110  23%

Hopkins KY-Constable, 6th Magisterial District (R)

Christopher Bean (R) 106 52%

Kelly George potter (R) 97  48%

Hopkins KY-City of Madisonville Mayor

Kevin Cotton 672  54%

David W. Jackson 582  46%

Hopkins KY-Circuit Clerk (D)

Tanya Michelle Bowman (D) 2,628  51%

Karen L. McKnight (D) 2,484  49%

Hopkins KY-Jailer (D)

Mike Lewis (D) 2,628  52%

LyDon Logan (D) 2,432  48%

Hopkins KY-Magistrate, 4th Magisterial District (D)

Carroll Coffman (D) 380  39%

Jeff "JB" Browning (D) 274  28%

Steve "Coach" Fowler (D) 146  15%

Steven Cox (D) 102  11%

Donald "Pat" Rhodes (D) 69  7%

Hopkins KY-Magistrate, 5th Magisterial District (D)

Kim L. Hudson (D) 365  58%

David B. Simms (D) 262  42%

Hopkins KY-Magistrate, 6th Magisterial District (D)

Charlie G. Beshears (D) 414  61%

Brien Terry (D) 261  39%

Hopkins KY-Constable, 7th Magisterial District (D)

Brenda A. Anderson (D) 305  55%

Kerry L. Burton (D) 246  45%

McLean KY-Jailer (R)

Chris Ellis (R) 326  60%

Kevin R Vaught (R) 216  40%

McLean KY-County Clerk (D)

Carol Eaton (D) 1,146  71%

Sandy Jeffries Dant (D) 151  9%

Tim Johnson (D) 123  8%

Brenda Igleheard (D) 109  7%

Lisa Payton (D) 84  5%

McLean KY-Magistrate, Northeast Magisterial District (D)

Larry C. Hardison (D) 179  54%

Rick L. Kassinger (D) 154  46%

McLean KY-Magistrate, Northwest Magisterial District (D)

Matt Hayden (D) 204  41%

Greg Dant (D) 123  25%

Billy Woosley (D) 99  20%

Greg Cheatham (D) 73  15%

McLean KY-Magistrate, Southeast Magisterial District (D)

Robert Bishop (D) 192  48%

Shawn Kemper (D) 118  29%

Christopher Alan Jarvis (D) 92  23%

McLean KY-Magistrate, Southwest Magisterial District (D)

Jimmy Igleheart (D) 252  70%

Mack A. Scott (D) 108  30%

Muhlenberg KY-Magistrate, 2nd Magisterial District (R)

T. Darrin Benton (R) 214  56%

Donny Cain (R) 170  44%

Muhlenberg KY-Constable, 2nd Magisterial District (R)

Jordan Mallory (R) 178  49%

Don Paschal (R) 105  29%

Jay McElwain (R) 83  23%

Muhlenberg KY-Magistrate, 5th Magisterial District (R)

Andrew Bullock (R) 186  69%

James R. "JR" Whitmer (R) 85 31%

Muhlenberg KY-County Attorney (D)

Ryan K. Rice (D) 4,711  71%

Jonathan S. King (D) 1,893  29%

Muhlenberg KY-County Clerk (D)

Crystal Smith (D) 4,270  62%

Tommy Watkins (D) 1,403  20%

Cozy T. Chappell (D) 830  12%

Kyle Thomas (D)195  3%

Kelly Bryan Young (D) 169  2%

Muhlenberg KY-Sheriff (D)

Ricki Allen (D) 3,956  57%

Jerry Knight (D) 2,400  35%

Jerry D. Mayhugh (D) 545  8%

Terry Ray Nelson (D) 47  1%

Muhlenberg KY-Jailer (D)

Terry Nunley (D) 3,533  90%

Lynn Avery (D) 414  10%

Muhlenberg KY- Coroner (D)

Larry D. Vincent (D) 4,201  63%

John Scott (D) 912  14%

Leslie Flener (D) 893  13%

Jason "Bubba" Steele (D) 693  10%

Muhlenberg KY-Magistrate, 1st Magisterial District (D)

Malcolm West (D) 439  42%

Nathan Shemwell (D) 259  25%

Andy Flener (D) 141  13%

Roger L Smith Jr. (D) 109  10%

Paul E. Parker (D) 106  10%

Muhlenberg KY-Magistrate, 2nd Magisterial District (D)

Davey Douglas (D) 442  32%

Luke Browning (D) 416  30%

Michael Sublett (D) 392  29%

Kevin W. Brooks (D) 118  9%

Muhlenberg KY-Magistrate, 3rd Magisterial District (D)

Ross Jones (D) 743  54%

Berry Gardner (D) 569  41%

Cecil Mangrum (D) 66  5%

Muhlenberg KY-Constable, 3rd Magisterial District (D)

Ricky Spears (D) 713  56%

Tommy Rose (D) 396  31%

Lorenza A. Abrams II (D) 156  12%

Muhlenberg KY-Magistrate, 4th Magisterial District (D)

Keith Phillips (D) 406  30%

Kelly Melton (D) 321  24%

Brent Sherrod (D) 262  19%

Jeffrey Thomas Spurlin (D) 112  8%

Allen Matthew Harris (D) 93  7%

Rick Whitney (D) 81  6%

Barry W. Waltrip (D) 46  3%

Shannon Shemwell (D) 36  3%

Muhlenberg KY-Magistrate, 5th Magisterial District (D)

Kevin Gunn (D) 629  38%

Greg Rager (D) 564  34%

Troy Flener (D) 277  17%

Terry Amos (D) 191  11%

Muhlenberg KY-Constable, 5th Magisterial District (D)

Tim Franklin (D) 1,287  83%

Billy Ray Landrum (D) 257  17%

Muhlenberg KY- City Council of Central City

Mike Jenkins 632  8%

Shannon Coombs 605  8% 

Ellanee Lancaster 571  7%

Janet Hearld 543  7%

Richard "Dicky" Miller 485  6%

Mae Christmas 483  6%

Jerry L. Mitchell 475  6% David Higgs 438  6%

Otis L. Cunningham 424  5%

William "Billy Bob" Dukes 391  5%

Brent A. Moore 390  5%

Jimmy Arnold 371  5%

Chad Moore 360  5%

 Jerry Pat Durall 339  4%

Jeff "Heavy" Amos 337  4%

Jack Reno 282  4%

David Spicer 269  3%

Vivian E. Stobaugh Clark 265  3%

George Reed Caskey Sr. 202  3%

Should alcoholic beverages be sold in the city of Drakesboro?

yes 103  61%

no 66  39%

Ohio KY- County Judge/Executive (R)

David Johnston (R) 1,513  48%

 Steve Geary (R) 962  31%

Greg Decker (R) 455  15%

Bryan Wilson (R) 177  6%

Robert Earl Seaton (R) 26  1%

Ohio KY-Coroner (R)

Elvis Doolin (R) 1,855  61%

David Todd Morris (R) 1,208  39%

Ohio KY-Constable, 1st Magisterial District (R)

Joe Renfrow (R) 302  65%

Guthrie Mike Nance (R) 163  35%

Ohio KY-magistrate, 3RD magisterial district (R)

Marty Tichenor (R) 293  52%

Jason Burden (R) 272  48%

Ohio KY-Constable, 3rd Magisterial District (R)

Jonathan Lee James (R) 185  34%

Jeremy Nance (R) 155  28%

David Wilkerson (R) 110  20%

Nathan Fulkerson (R) 99  18%

Ohio KY-Magistrate, 4th Magisterial District (R)

Larry Keown (R) 279  54%

Kenneth Calloway (R) 241  46%

Ohio KY-magistrate, 5th Magisterial District (R)

Larry W. Morphew (R) 407  46%

Dewayne Johnson (R) 359  41%

Cecil Gilstrap (R) 112  13%

Ohio KY-Constable, 5th Magisterial District (R)

Josh Wright (R) 392  46%

Wayne Crowe Sr. (R) 263  31%

Michael D. Simpson (R) 203  24%

Ohio KY-County Judge/Executive (D)

Brandon Thomas (D) 1,056 69%

Richard A. Schaeffer (D) 471  31%

Ohio KY- Magistrate, 3rd Magisterial District (D)

Joe Barnes (D) 202  38%

Mark Whittaker (D) 179  34%

Larry Griffin (D) 147  28%

Union KY-County Judge/Executive (R)

Adam R. O'Nan (R) 686  89%

David C. Hart (R) 81  11%

Union KY- County Clerk (R)

Garrick Thompson (R) 439  56%

Jim Lyon (R) 261  34%

Curt Clements (R)79  10%

Union KY-magistrate, 3rd Magisterial District (R)

Jim Ricketts (R) 91  59%

Sarah Brockman (R) 31  20%

Noble Cobb (R) 31  20%

Union KY-Circuit Clerk (D)

Trish Tackett (D) 1,698  50%

Jo Sheridan (D) 1,689  50%

Union KY-County Judge/Executive (D)

Jeremy Curtis (D) 1,079  32%

Michael Hardesty (D) 887  26%

Bill Holbrook (D) 615  18%

J.D. Kramer (D) 553  16%

Tom K. Stevenson (D) 258  8%

Union KY-Magistrate, 1st Magisterial District (D)

Rick F. Wyatt (D) 441  63%

Gary A. Day (D) 263  37%

Union KY-Magistrate, 2nd Magisterial District (D)

Jerri Floyd (D) 386  60%

Mike Clark (D) 235  37%

Linda Clark (D) 18  3%

Union KY-magistrate, 3rd Magisterial District (D)

Stephanie Draper Hooper (D) 304  43%

Jerry A. Dempsey (D) 277  39%

Chuck Voss (D) 131  18%

Union KY-Magistrate, 4th Magisterial District (D)

Joe Wells (D) 308  58%

Wayne Bickett (D) 141  26%

Gary Wright (D) 85  16%

Union KY-Magistrate, 5th Magisterial District (D)

Joe Clements (D) 316  38%

Donnie W Greenwell (D) 185  22%

Dana Joyce Bishop (D) 140  17%

Eddie Sheffer (D) 120  14%

Jonathan Hagan (D) 74  9%

Webster KY-Jailer (R)

Morgan McKinley (D)135  62%

Marcey Parker (D) 83  38%

Webster KY-Magistrate, 2nd Magisterial District (D)

Jerry "Poogy" Brown (D) 365  62%

Gary Hobgood (D) 146  25%

Kieth Eric Hayes (D) 76  13%

Webster KY-Constable, 2nd Magisterial District (D)

Jimmie Donahoo (D) 274  50%

Dewayne Drake (D) 105  19%

Rob Hensley (D) 102  18%

Michael Cline (D) 72  13%

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

    •   
