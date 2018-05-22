New IGA, sandwich shop coming to Evansville - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

New IGA, sandwich shop coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

A popular location in Evansville is getting a new restaurant and grocery store.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday morning for a new Crossroads IGA and Which Wich sandwich shop.

They will be located off the Lloyd Expressway, right by Harrison High School.

Both the IGA and sandwich shop are expected to be open early spring 2019. Officials say the store will provide convenience to anyone in the area.

The new IGA will have more than 40 employees.

