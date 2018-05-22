Witness calls 911 on suspected shooter prior to Delaware St. shooting

A witness to the event on Tulip Avenue placed that call to 911, providing a description of man that matched the 56-year-old Ballard. (WFIE)

Prior to Friday's shooting, Robert Ballard, the man accused of firing his gun at several people inside a car on Delaware Street, was the subject of a 911 call where a man claimed Ballard pulled a gun on his neighbor.

A witness to the event on Tulip Avenue placed that call to 911, providing a description of man that matched the 56-year-old Ballard. During the call, you hear the neighbor say Ballard pulled into his driveway on a navy blue Harley Davidson motorcycle.

A neighbor from across the street walked over, and the caller claims Ballard pulled out a gun, possibly hitting the neighbor before driving off.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.