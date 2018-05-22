Witness calls 911 on suspected shooter prior to Delaware St. sho - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Witness calls 911 on suspected shooter prior to Delaware St. shooting

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
A witness to the event on Tulip Avenue placed that call to 911, providing a description of man that matched the 56-year-old Ballard. (WFIE) A witness to the event on Tulip Avenue placed that call to 911, providing a description of man that matched the 56-year-old Ballard. (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Prior to Friday's shooting, Robert Ballard, the man accused of firing his gun at several people inside a car on Delaware Street, was the subject of a 911 call where a man claimed Ballard pulled a gun on his neighbor.

A witness to the event on Tulip Avenue placed that call to 911, providing a description of man that matched the 56-year-old Ballard. During the call, you hear the neighbor say Ballard pulled into his driveway on a navy blue Harley Davidson motorcycle.

A neighbor from across the street walked over, and the caller claims Ballard pulled out a gun, possibly hitting the neighbor before driving off.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Henderson Co. fiscal court loans $10,000 to drug task force

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 11:30 PM EDT2018-05-31 03:30:48 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    A 14 News update with the war on drugs in western Kentucky. We reported last month that funding for task forces across the country are tied up because of an on-going federal lawsuit. 

    More >>

    A 14 News update with the war on drugs in western Kentucky. We reported last month that funding for task forces across the country are tied up because of an on-going federal lawsuit. 

    More >>

  • Thursday Alert Day: Hail and wind threat.

    Thursday Alert Day: Hail and wind threat.

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 10:22 PM EDT2018-05-31 02:22:10 GMT

    Our period of active weather will yield one more Alert Day for Thursday.  We're expecting a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to develop and push across the Tri-State with the threat of damaging winds and large hail.  The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the slight risk zone to include much of the lower Ohio Valley: With dew points in the upper 60's and lower 70's, there will be abundant moisture to fuel the storms.  Early sunshine will drive temperatures in...

    More >>

    Our period of active weather will yield one more Alert Day for Thursday.  We're expecting a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to develop and push across the Tri-State with the threat of damaging winds and large hail.  The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the slight risk zone to include much of the lower Ohio Valley: With dew points in the upper 60's and lower 70's, there will be abundant moisture to fuel the storms.  Early sunshine will drive temperatures in...

    More >>

  • Evansville Fire Dept. installs diesel exhaust removal systems

    Evansville Fire Dept. installs diesel exhaust removal systems

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-05-30 23:26:30 GMT
    Evansville Fire Department installs diesel exhaust removal systems. (WFIE)Evansville Fire Department installs diesel exhaust removal systems. (WFIE)

    Being a firefighter in Evansville is about to get safer.

    More >>

    Being a firefighter in Evansville is about to get safer.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly