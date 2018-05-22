18-yr-old accused of threatening witness in murder investigation

A Henderson teen is accused of threatening a witness in a murder investigation.

Police say officers responded early Tuesday morning to the 900 block of Oakcrest Dr. to check out a report about a shooting.

We're told several shots were fired in the area and one home on the street was hit twice. No one was hurt.

Police say they found 18-year-old Trevor Foster and several other people outside a home on the street. They told police they had gone there to watch a fight.

Witnesses showed police text messages from Foster in which he threatened to shoot a witness in a homicide investigation that occurred in November 2017 in which 21-year-old Devin Fields was murdered.

Police say Foster is a cousin of the suspect, Deangelo Pollard.

Foster was taken to the Henderson Police Department for questioning and then arrested after police say he admitted to sending the text messages. He is facing a charge of intimidating a participant in a legal process.

Police say they found marijuana and cash at the scene as well, so Foster is also facing a marijuana trafficking charge.

Police say the gun used in the shooting has not been found and they haven't been able to confirm who the shooter was. Anyone with information is asked to call 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.