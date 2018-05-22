Day 2 of Roach trial: "I didn't plan on killing her. She died on her own."

More evidence was revealed Tuesday in day two of the murder trial of Terrence Roach.

The first day of the trial moved quickly Monday. We have a jury and witness testimony is already underway after the first day.

That may seem fast for a high profile case like this one, but prosecutor Nick Hermann said it is perfectly normal.

The first witness Monday was the lead detective on the case, Brent Melton. He talked for three hours and revealed new details about his investigation and his interviews with Roach.

The day ended in the middle of Melton's testimony.

[First witness in Terrence Roach murder trial takes the stand]

The trial picked back up Tuesday morning with Roach's attorney, Glenn Gramp, asking the judge for a mistrial. The judge denied that motion.

Melton's testimony continued and jurors heard one of two recorded phone calls between Roach and his mother about what happened to Aleah and why he said he had no plans to kill her.

In the phone call, Roach tearfully told his mom that it didn't go the way he planned. He said he was high on K2 when the idea to kidnap Aleah as a way to get back at her mom popped into his head. That's because Roach believed Aleah's mom, Cara, set up his dad who was arrested a month earlier for a shooting inside their home.

The recording continues with Roach telling his mom that he planned on bringing Aleah back home after a couple of days and, "I didn't plan on killing her. She died on her own."

Gramp had Melton show the jurors three photos of the area in Aleah's home where her bedroom was. The photos also showed the neighboring room with the couch Cara was reportedly sleeping the night Aleah went missing.

Gramp pointed out the distance between the couch and room. He said there was no door separating the rooms and that no one woke up while Aleah was kidnapped.

Melton agreed with Gramp that the window in Aleah's bedroom that Roach claimed to pull Aleah out of is narrow.

Melton told the courtroom that crime scene reported to him that all windows in Aleah's home were locked and there were no signs of forced entry. Melton said he noticed blinds for the window of Aleah's bedroom were disturbed, but he dismissed it and said he believes Roach hit his head when he reached for Aleah.

Melton was followed by EPD Detective Phil Luecke, who discussed DNA evidence from the crime scene.

After Luecke, the State called its third witness, Indiana State Police forensic analyst Nicole Hoffman, who continued to talk about the DNA evidence found at the scene.

Hoffman told jurors she tested duct tape that was found near Aleah's head and a cigarette butt. She said both of those matched with Roach's DNA swab.

Hoffman stressed there is a one-in-eight-trillion chance that match is inaccurate.

The State called its fourth witness, EPD Detective Jeff Hands, to the stand. Hands has worked with EPD for 20 years.

In the second recorded phone call between Roach and his mother, Roach asked his mom to delete his Facebook account and send family pictures.

Roach told his mom he didn't want to go to prison and she responded he would probably need to claim insanity and that he was not in the right frame of mind. His mother read off his charges and asked if there was a death penalty in Indiana. Roach responded he'll probably get that or life without parole.

Also in the recording, Roach's mom asked him what he was going to do with Aleah and if she needed medication. He told her he put tape on her mouth so she wouldn't yell.

Roach said he didn't tell anyone about what he did except the detective.

After a long delay, the trial resumed only to be called off for the day. The State's last witness will be called to the stand when the trial resumes at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

