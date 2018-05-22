Investigator calling fire at Evansville apartment arson

Evansville firefighters responded to an apartment fire on the south side of town early Tuesday morning. (WFIE)

Evansville firefighters responded to an apartment fire on the south side of town early Tuesday morning.

The fire happened at Woodland Park Apartments around 4 a.m.

A fire investigator told 14 News he's calling this arson after he found a plastic 'exit' sign, ripped from the ceiling on the second-floor hallway of one of the buildings in the property.



Two people were sent to the hospital, one of them for cuts he received after jumping out of his second-floor window, another, for smoke inhalation.

No visible flames and it looks like everyone got out ok. pic.twitter.com/vaabxn0EfG — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) May 22, 2018

Firefighters say everyone else in the building got out okay.

