Investigator calling fire at Evansville apartment arson

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville firefighters responded to an apartment fire on the south side of town early Tuesday morning.

The fire happened at Woodland Park Apartments around 4 a.m.

A fire investigator told 14 News he's calling this arson after he found a plastic 'exit' sign, ripped from the ceiling on the second-floor hallway of one of the buildings in the property.

Two people were sent to the hospital, one of them for cuts he received after jumping out of his second-floor window, another, for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters say everyone else in the building got out okay.

