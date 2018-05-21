Ordinance to withhold funds from ECHO Housing Corp. tabled again

An Evansville ordinance to potentially withhold funds from ECHO Housing Corporation has been tabled again.

Monday, ECHO Interm Director Chris Metz stood before the council to listen to their concerns ahead of that vote.

And we are learning, ECHO likely won't be able to provide the audit any time soon. Metz says he was prepared to share the preliminary findings, but EPD investigators told him that could compromise their investigation.

During the last meeting, Evansville City Council voted to revisit the ordinance to potentially withhold funds from ECHO Housing Corporation. This, after allegations claimed former director Stephanie Tenbarge misused money to pay personal property taxes.

"At the end of the day, our goal is to see the person involved in this get the appropriate punishment and a proper investigation get run," explained EPD assistant chief Chris Pugh. "And if we release they audit, we wouldn't release any."

EPD assistant Chief Chris Pugh told council members their agency is being advised on the federal level as they sort through roughly 35,000 pieces of evidence.

"For me to stand up here and even try to speculate when they might get through all that, I don't know," Pugh stated.

Metz added a push came from EPD not to release audit findings because of the on-going investigation. But he did share changes within ECHO housing corporations.

Including working with two outside agencies, such as Prosperity Indiana, formerly Indiana Association for Community and Economic Development (IACED) and State Board of Accounts.

"Just to make sure the feed back and information we receive from IACED is the best that we can receive and the best policies in place we can," said Metz.

Other internal changes include a policy change; all checks now require two signatures. Plus additional staffing, which include a book keeper, and weekly reports.

These changes to help prevent fraud or embezzlement in the future.

"We're literally tracking every single transaction which is difficult because there are thousands of transaction but we're tracking them in real time," Metz explained.

The two consultant groups should report back to echo by the May 30. The issue, back on the book for December 10.

