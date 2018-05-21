Man witnesses Friday night shooting - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Man witnesses Friday night shooting

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The Delaware Street shooting on Friday night isn't just taking its toll on the victim or suspect's families, it's taking its toll on those who saw the shooting happen. 

Christopher Conn said he was about to check his mail as that shooting began. 

What he saw is still upsetting to talk about. 

"It's harsh. It's tragic. Because I have a grandmother and a mom and...it's hard. I can only imagine what those kids are going through."

Conn said he saw the suspect shoot at several people. 

Police tell us 56-year-old Robert Lee Ballard is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend, Ladonna Davis and her daughter Amanda Weir.

Weir has since passed away from a shot to the head while Davis is listed in critical condition. 

Conn said he's keeping the victims in his heart and hopes the neighborhood can come together to remember her. 

He said he cannot get the image of what happened out of his head. "He walks up.. stands over her, over the older lady and just fires three or four more rounds. Right into the older woman. And then after he gets done doing that.. at that point in time, I've ducked back into the house here and looking out the window and that's when he walks over to the passenger side of the car and just fires into the car three or four times."

Conn said luckily his 10-month-old son and wife were out of town when the shooting happened.  He feared they may have been in the front yard playing when this all happened. 

