Residents want answers about road construction 4 years in the making

A contingent of residents that live along county road 800 West in Dubois County came before the county commissioners on Monday to request an update on road construction they petitioned for four years ago.

The community says that they signed a petition to upgrade from gravel roads to chip and seal pavement four years ago. Four years later they feel like the highway department continues to give them the run around when confronted with the question.

"You know the summer's here but we don't see no action," said one concerned resident, who wished to remain unnamed. "We just wanted to go in and try to get an update on it which you saw was very hard to do. And that's the way it's been every time we go in."

The highway department contests that they are working within their bounds, but slow developments on this project are keeping them from breaking ground.

"We've talked about this since October, and we still don't have anything back from the design people yet," said highway superintendent Steve Berg.

Berg says that between a delay on the plans and a fixed budget for the project, the process could take a while to complete.

"Some roads there's hardly much work to do so obviously you can go faster, the money goes farther," explained Berg. "This one here because of the hills and everything else that's back there and the narrowness of the road, it's going to take more. So it's going to go as far as 125,000 can take us."

Berg says the goal is to break ground on the first stage of the project in August but didn't want to give a confirmed date due to plans not even being submitted yet.

Until then residents say they are just going to keep fighting for what they deserve.

"They might think it's going to go away, but it's not going to go away. I'm going to keep after it until they do get it done," said one concerned resident.

