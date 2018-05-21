Kentucky Primary less than 12 hours away

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. (WFIE)

The Kentucky Primary is less than 12 Hours away.

Tuesday, people around the Commonwealth will vote in several key primary races. The Daviess County Clerks office told 14 News they expect about a 20 percent turnout, which is typical for a primary.

Some of the notable races:

State Senator Matt Castlen is taking on former school board member Dianne Burns Mackey.

City Commissioner spots are up for grabs in Daviess County

Mayoral race in Madisonville.

Officials are hopeful to see high voter turnout because these elections aren't cheap to run.

"Elections cost between $120 to $130,000 per election," Daviess County Clerkchief Deputy Richard House explained. "Doesn't matter if it's eight percent show up that we had one primary election or if 67 percent show out at a presidential general election. So it doesn't matter how much the turnout is, that's gonna cost around that and it's a lot of money to spend and there's no way of getting around it."



Voters in Daviess County should double check their polling place as there are some precinct changes this year. You can call the local county clerk (270-685-8434) with any questions.

