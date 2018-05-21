Indiana Sheriff's Association meets in Vanderburgh Co. - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Indiana Sheriff's Association meets in Vanderburgh Co.

Posted by Brittany Harry, Reporter
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

Sheriffs from across Indiana along with state and local leaders met on Monday for a roundtable meeting. 

Mental health, school safety, and jail overcrowding were just some of the topics discussed. We learned about issues nearly every Indiana Sheriff's Office is dealing with.

The Vanderburgh County Jail has a maximum capacity of 550. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says right now it's holding 840 inmates. Many of those are repeat drug offenders and those dealing with mental illness.

A lot of the meeting was also spent on talking about school safety. 

"That classroom environment that kids are in today has got to be a safe place for kids to go,"  Indiana Sheriffs Association President Tim Troyer said. "We do it for weather. We do it for all these other things. When and if that and if that occurs, the kids have to have a safe zone to get into and that environment has to be safe so that law enforcement can come in and protect them."

Law enforcement officials say a better system needs to be put into place. Sheriff's also talked about having safer built schools. 

"We are trying to fix something and we can't fix it by talk and no action."

With state lawmakers getting ready to set the budget for the next few years, Indiana Sheriffs' Association representative says it's time to start putting together a wish list for funding.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 
 

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Henderson Co. fiscal court loans $10,000 to drug task force

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 11:30 PM EDT2018-05-31 03:30:48 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    A 14 News update with the war on drugs in western Kentucky. We reported last month that funding for task forces across the country are tied up because of an on-going federal lawsuit. 

    More >>

    A 14 News update with the war on drugs in western Kentucky. We reported last month that funding for task forces across the country are tied up because of an on-going federal lawsuit. 

    More >>

  • Thursday Alert Day: Hail and wind threat.

    Thursday Alert Day: Hail and wind threat.

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 10:22 PM EDT2018-05-31 02:22:10 GMT

    Our period of active weather will yield one more Alert Day for Thursday.  We're expecting a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to develop and push across the Tri-State with the threat of damaging winds and large hail.  The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the slight risk zone to include much of the lower Ohio Valley: With dew points in the upper 60's and lower 70's, there will be abundant moisture to fuel the storms.  Early sunshine will drive temperatures in...

    More >>

    Our period of active weather will yield one more Alert Day for Thursday.  We're expecting a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to develop and push across the Tri-State with the threat of damaging winds and large hail.  The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the slight risk zone to include much of the lower Ohio Valley: With dew points in the upper 60's and lower 70's, there will be abundant moisture to fuel the storms.  Early sunshine will drive temperatures in...

    More >>

  • Evansville Fire Dept. installs diesel exhaust removal systems

    Evansville Fire Dept. installs diesel exhaust removal systems

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-05-30 23:26:30 GMT
    Evansville Fire Department installs diesel exhaust removal systems. (WFIE)Evansville Fire Department installs diesel exhaust removal systems. (WFIE)

    Being a firefighter in Evansville is about to get safer.

    More >>

    Being a firefighter in Evansville is about to get safer.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly