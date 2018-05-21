Indiana Sheriff's Association meets in Vanderburgh Co.

Sheriffs from across Indiana along with state and local leaders met on Monday for a roundtable meeting.

Mental health, school safety, and jail overcrowding were just some of the topics discussed. We learned about issues nearly every Indiana Sheriff's Office is dealing with.

The Vanderburgh County Jail has a maximum capacity of 550. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says right now it's holding 840 inmates. Many of those are repeat drug offenders and those dealing with mental illness.

A lot of the meeting was also spent on talking about school safety.

"That classroom environment that kids are in today has got to be a safe place for kids to go," Indiana Sheriffs Association President Tim Troyer said. "We do it for weather. We do it for all these other things. When and if that and if that occurs, the kids have to have a safe zone to get into and that environment has to be safe so that law enforcement can come in and protect them."

Law enforcement officials say a better system needs to be put into place. Sheriff's also talked about having safer built schools.

"We are trying to fix something and we can't fix it by talk and no action."

With state lawmakers getting ready to set the budget for the next few years, Indiana Sheriffs' Association representative says it's time to start putting together a wish list for funding.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

