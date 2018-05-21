Crews break ground on new Jasper Elementary School - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Crews break ground on new Jasper Elementary School

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Jim Stratman, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Monday was the first step in bringing the future of education in Jasper to life. (WFIE) Monday was the first step in bringing the future of education in Jasper to life. (WFIE)
JASPER, IN (WFIE) -

First shovels, first dirt turning. Crews broke ground on the brand new Elementary School in Jasper.

Monday was the first step in bringing the future of education in Jasper to life.

"This just marks a milestone in the project, and I know there are many more milestones to come, but it's certainly a big one for us," explained Greater Jasper Schools Superintendent Dr. Tracy Lorey.

The new Jasper Elementary School will be built behind Jasper Middle School. The new building will house 850 students in grades pre-k through fifth grade, in a building officials describe as 21st Century ready.

"It'll be safe, it'll be efficient, and it will offer kids an opportunities to explore learning in a way that will help them be prepared for their future," Lorey said.

Lorey says it was time for a change and the new Jasper Elementary School is a big step forward in growing the district.

"Offers them an opportunity to be a part of one culture, one set of expectations, it offers conveniences for parents as well, and the proximity of this school to our middle school opens up a lot of potential opportunities for mentoring type of programs," said Lorey.

Officials expect the building to be ready to open by August of 2020.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Henderson Co. fiscal court loans $10,000 to drug task force

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 11:30 PM EDT2018-05-31 03:30:48 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    A 14 News update with the war on drugs in western Kentucky. We reported last month that funding for task forces across the country are tied up because of an on-going federal lawsuit. 

    More >>

    A 14 News update with the war on drugs in western Kentucky. We reported last month that funding for task forces across the country are tied up because of an on-going federal lawsuit. 

    More >>

  • Thursday Alert Day: Hail and wind threat.

    Thursday Alert Day: Hail and wind threat.

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 10:22 PM EDT2018-05-31 02:22:10 GMT

    Our period of active weather will yield one more Alert Day for Thursday.  We're expecting a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to develop and push across the Tri-State with the threat of damaging winds and large hail.  The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the slight risk zone to include much of the lower Ohio Valley: With dew points in the upper 60's and lower 70's, there will be abundant moisture to fuel the storms.  Early sunshine will drive temperatures in...

    More >>

    Our period of active weather will yield one more Alert Day for Thursday.  We're expecting a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to develop and push across the Tri-State with the threat of damaging winds and large hail.  The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the slight risk zone to include much of the lower Ohio Valley: With dew points in the upper 60's and lower 70's, there will be abundant moisture to fuel the storms.  Early sunshine will drive temperatures in...

    More >>

  • Evansville Fire Dept. installs diesel exhaust removal systems

    Evansville Fire Dept. installs diesel exhaust removal systems

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-05-30 23:26:30 GMT
    Evansville Fire Department installs diesel exhaust removal systems. (WFIE)Evansville Fire Department installs diesel exhaust removal systems. (WFIE)

    Being a firefighter in Evansville is about to get safer.

    More >>

    Being a firefighter in Evansville is about to get safer.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly