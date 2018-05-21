Crews break ground on new Jasper Elementary School

Monday was the first step in bringing the future of education in Jasper to life. (WFIE)

First shovels, first dirt turning. Crews broke ground on the brand new Elementary School in Jasper.

"This just marks a milestone in the project, and I know there are many more milestones to come, but it's certainly a big one for us," explained Greater Jasper Schools Superintendent Dr. Tracy Lorey.

The new Jasper Elementary School will be built behind Jasper Middle School. The new building will house 850 students in grades pre-k through fifth grade, in a building officials describe as 21st Century ready.

"It'll be safe, it'll be efficient, and it will offer kids an opportunities to explore learning in a way that will help them be prepared for their future," Lorey said.

Lorey says it was time for a change and the new Jasper Elementary School is a big step forward in growing the district.

"Offers them an opportunity to be a part of one culture, one set of expectations, it offers conveniences for parents as well, and the proximity of this school to our middle school opens up a lot of potential opportunities for mentoring type of programs," said Lorey.

Officials expect the building to be ready to open by August of 2020.

