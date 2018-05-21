Weinbach, Lincoln Ave. intersection remains closed

The city said the street was supposed to be open by this time already. (WFIE)

Weinbach Avenue remains closed at the Lincoln Avenue intersection.

Crews continued work on Monday for water mains in that area. Honey Moon Coffee Company is affected by this work and even closed their doors for the day.

The city said the street was supposed to be open by this time already. No word on when it will be.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.