Henderson man accused in sexual abuse of a child

A Henderson man is being held on a $10,000 bond on a sexual abuse charge.

Quan Young, 42, was arrested Sunday.

Police say he was found in a bathroom with a handgun within reach.

They say Young is a convicted felon so he's also facing a gun charge.

Police say the victim is under the age of 12. He denies the allegations.

