Henderson man accused of rape

Cedric Loston (Source: Henderson Co. Jail) Cedric Loston (Source: Henderson Co. Jail)
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

A Henderson man is facing a rape charge. 

Police say 41-year-old Cedric Loston was arrested Thursday. He is no longer in jail. 

Police say the victim woke up to Loston raping her and yelled for help.

After Loston left, police say the victim called 911 and was taken to the hospital. 

