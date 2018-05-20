Man accused of kidnapping, killing Aleah Beckerle to appear in c - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Man accused of kidnapping, killing Aleah Beckerle to appear in court

Terrence Roach, 24. (Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office) Terrence Roach, 24. (Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)
The trial for Terrence Roach will begin at 8 a.m. in Vanderburgh County on Monday. 

Roach is accused of kidnapping and killing 19-year-old Aleah Beckerle. 

Roach was arrested days after 19-year-old Aleah Beckerle's body was discovered in an abandoned home on South Bedford Avenue.

