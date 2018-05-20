Man accused of kidnapping, killing Aleah Beckerle to appear in court

The trial for Terrence Roach will begin at 8 a.m. in Vanderburgh County on Monday.

Roach is accused of kidnapping and killing 19-year-old Aleah Beckerle.

Roach was arrested days after 19-year-old Aleah Beckerle's body was discovered in an abandoned home on South Bedford Avenue.

We plan to have a crew there Monday morning and will be posting updates on our website and our app.

