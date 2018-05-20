Making meals by the thousands at UCS

One-hundred-twenty-seven-thousand meals were served at Evansville's United Caring Services in 2017. Making those meals requires thousands of volunteers and of course, a whole lot of food.

The shelter saw nearly 6,000 volunteers in 2017. Many of those volunteers have helped more than once. One regular group even travels all the way from Santa Claus, Indiana.

On this Sunday, it was their turn to get cooking in the kitchen.

"I did crack eggs earlier, but that got a little too messy," says 12-year-old Mason Wade.

Wade may have made just a little mess in the kitchen Sunday morning, but he spent his day giving back to a community that is not even his. He and his family made the drive down from Santa Claus to volunteer with their church Santa Claus United Methodist Church.

The group serves breakfast and lunch at UCS once a month.

"For breakfast, we usually have scrambled eggs and gravy and biscuits. Then for lunch, we usually fix chili and peanut butter sandwiches and cherry dump cake which is kind of a specialty from Santa Claus," says church volunteer Sharon Fischer.

The classic cherry dumb cake is a crowd pleaser. Wade's favorite part though is greeting guests.

"Seeing the smiles on their face when they get their food. ... Just sitting out there, handing napkins out, drawing on the boards of what we're eating," says Wade.

The church brings almost all the food, coming prepared to feed between 75 and 125 people each meal. For the shelter that serves three meals a day, every day, volunteers like this crew are the key to making it possible.

"We couldn't even meet the obligation of the basic need of our guests. The staff can only do so much. Without the volunteers and our community helping us out, we would be struggling very, very, very hard," says David Wilson with UCS.

It is not just volunteers that are needed. UCS also needs food.

The shelter gladly accepts food donated after catered events. So after your graduation parties and family get-togethers, you can bring all of that leftover food to the shelter located on Sixth Street in downtown Evansville.

UCS says no amount is too small.

