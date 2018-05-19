Local wineries shine at 13th Wine, Art, and Jazz Festival

Local businesses took center stage. Local food, local drinks, and even local music all came out to support a local community (WFIE)

Local wineries had a chance to shine Saturday afternoon at the 13th Wine, Art, and Jazz Festival in Newburgh.

Smooth jazz and smooth wine brought people from all around the Tri-State for a sample of the finer things in life.

"There are 13 wineries, five artists, seven restaurants, and three bands throughout the day," said Executive Director of Historic Newburgh Inc. Helen Zimmerman.

It made for plenty of new things to try even for seasoned wine drinkers like Sabrina Johnson.

"A couple wineries were new to me," Johnson said.

For connoisseurs like Johnson, the event gave them a chance to learn as they indulged.

"I always tell them to stop and have the conversation because it's amazing what you'll learn either from one of the musicians, or wineries; even our local restaurants and the artists," Zimmerman continued.

There are plenty of smiles from the event goers, but for the businesses, the festival was just as enjoyable.

Helen Zimmerman says they try to keep the event fresh by bringing in a few new businesses every year, and they can't wait for next year.

