Strong, hail-producing storms possible Sunday

It looks like this hot and humid weather may be here to stay, and some strong thunderstorms are possible this week too.

A few showers and storms are possible tonight, but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Southeast Illinois and southern Indiana are included in a Slight Risk for severe storms Sunday. Western Kentucky is under a Marginal Risk. That means we may see some strong to severe thunderstorms across the Tri-State, but widespread severe weather is not expected. That main threat will be large hail, but damaging winds are also possible.

A few spotty storms are possible Sunday morning, but the main line of storms will move through Sunday afternoon and evening as temperatures climb into the upper 80s to near 90°. That second round of storms later in the day is when the severe weather threat will come into play.

Although Sunday will be our primary threat of severe weather, the risk of strong thunderstorms will continue into Monday. Scattered showers and storms are possible Tuesday as well.

We will get a couple of dry days Wednesday and Thursday before more rain chances return to the forecast Friday evening and continue into next Saturday.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s all week long.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.