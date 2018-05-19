KSP searching for escaped inmate from Ohio Co.

Kentucky State Police are searching for an escaped inmate after he did not return from work release on Friday.

Jeffrey Howard, 44-years-old, of Reynolds Station, Kentucky is wanted by KSP after he did not return to the Ohio County Detention Center by the scheduled time on Friday.

Howard is described as:

5'10"

175-pounds

Brown, gray hair

Blue eyes

KSP have an active Escape 2nd degree warrant for Howard's arrest. They are searching the Ohio County area as well as surrounding counties.

Trooper Corey King says Howard stole fuel from a gas station in Whitesville, Daviess County recently.

He said they're not sure what kind of vehicle Howard is driving, but that he was last seen in Whitesville.

Anyone with information regarding Howard and his location, are asked to call KSP Post 16, 270-826-3312.

