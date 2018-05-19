Investigation underway after 23-yr-old struck, killed by vehicle on I-69

An investigation into the death of a 23-year-old Princeton man is underway.

According to Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear, Sean Whitehead, 23-years-old, of Princeton, was hit and killed by a vehicle on I-69, near the South Green River Road exit, at 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Lockyear said Whitehead died of injuries he suffered from being hit by the vehicle.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office on-scene investigation concluded that Whitehead was an occupant in a vehicle pulled off to the right shoulder of I-69. In the sheriff's office press release, it states Whitehead was arguing with other occupants of the pickup truck when he attempted to cross both eastbound lanes of the interstate and get to the median.

A Dodge Ram 3500 truck was moving east on I-69 when the driver saw two people standing near the pulled over vehicle on the shoulder. The driver then switched to the left lane.

The driver told responding deputies they did not see anyone in their path until a second prior to hitting Whitehead.

Whitehead was taken to St. Vincent Hospital, but died after arriving as a result from his the injuries suffered. The press release says alcohol was a factor in Whitehead's actions.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office is investigating this death.

