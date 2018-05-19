Power being restored for Vectren customers - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Power being restored for Vectren customers

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Nearly 2,000 people were without power in one area of Evansville for several hours on Saturday.

Not long after 9 a.m. Saturday, Vectren posted to Twitter saying 1,910 customers in the area of Washington Avenue and Boeke Avenue.

The cause of the outage was due to equipment failure.

