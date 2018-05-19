Power being restored for Vectren customers

Nearly 2,000 people were without power in one area of Evansville for several hours on Saturday.

Not long after 9 a.m. Saturday, Vectren posted to Twitter saying 1,910 customers in the area of Washington Avenue and Boeke Avenue.

1,910 total estimated electric customers without power; largest pocket near Washington and Boeke Avenue. Crews enroute, no cause at this time. — Vectren Storm (@VectrenStorm) May 19, 2018

The cause of the outage was due to equipment failure.

All but 72 customers are restored. Cause of outage due to equipment failure. We thank you for your patience! https://t.co/v6gZCOXkf0 — Vectren Storm (@VectrenStorm) May 19, 2018

To check or report outages, click the following link: Vectren Outage Center

