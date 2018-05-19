Mother, daughter suffer life threatening injuries after being shot

One person has died after a shooting in Evansville.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner says 38-year-old Amanda Weir was one of the victims shot on Friday.

We're told she died at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. The coroner says an autopsy is pending.

Just six days after Mother's Day, Weir and another victim were hospitalized with life threatening injuries after being shot late Friday.

According to EPD's press release, 56-year-old Robert Ballard was arrested for attempted murder. On Friday, Weir and the other victim sat in a car as Ballard began firing his gun at them.

EPD stated in their press release, they think Ballard was in a relationship with the older victim, but it had ended recently.

Two other children were also inside the vehicle as it was being shot, but they were not injured.

After Ballard began firing his weapon, a neighbor came outside and began firing his gun at Ballard, police say. Two officers, who were in the area, heard the shots and arrived at the area.

Those officers were able to take Ballard into custody, and the neighbor, who was not hurt, is considered a witness at this time, according to EPD.

The other victim is being treated for life-threatening injuries. We will update this story with new information when it is available.

