Victim identified in Friday shooting

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

One person has died after a shooting in Evansville. 

The Vanderburgh County Coroner says 38-year-old Amanda Weir was one of the victims shot on Friday.

We're told she died at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. The coroner says an autopsy is pending. 

Evansville Police say two people were shot in the 1000 block of W. Delaware.

It happened shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Police say two people are now in custody, and they don't think there is a threat any longer to the community.

25 minutes after their previous tweet, EPD said they think this was a domestic violence situation.

We will update this story when more information is released.

