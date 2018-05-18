Victim identified in Friday shooting

One person has died after a shooting in Evansville.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner says 38-year-old Amanda Weir was one of the victims shot on Friday.

We're told she died at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. The coroner says an autopsy is pending.

Evansville Police say two people were shot in the 1000 block of W. Delaware.

It happened shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Police say two people are now in custody, and they don't think there is a threat any longer to the community.

Shooting investigation underway in the 1000 block of W Delaware. There are two victims. At least one person has been detained by police. No additional info available for release at this time. — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) May 18, 2018

Update- Police have two people detained in connection with the ongoing investigation. There is no known active threat to the community. — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) May 18, 2018

25 minutes after their previous tweet, EPD said they think this was a domestic violence situation.

Update- Police believe the incident is a domestic violence situation. Specific details are not available for release at this time. — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) May 19, 2018

We will update this story when more information is released.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.