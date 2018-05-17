Middle school students become officially published authors - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Middle school students become officially published authors

Posted by Katie Kapusta, Reporter
DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) -

Four seventh-grade students at Owensboro Middle School North are officially published authors. 

They proudly clung to their books, but it wasn't an easy journey. They all wrote their book in one month's time.

"We said at the very beginning, this sounds crazy, that you're going to write a book in a month, and then it's going to be published when you're in seventh grade," Amy Bellamy, a language arts teacher and the leader of the writing group, said. "It sounds ridiculous  but you can do it."

The after-school program was part of National Novel Writing Month in November. Each student had a word count goal and a month to write their first draft. 

"It was a really great experience," Julianna Allen, one of the published authors, said.  "And it was kind of like in the spur of the moment; we all decided to write a book and really commit to it and make it a priority to make it happen."

After months of editing, it really did happen. Their books are in print and are now for sale on Amazon.

"It's really amazing; I'm really proud to have it," Allen said.

"So proud; so proud of them," Bellamy said. "Because I know how hard they worked."

Now they realize just how much time and effort it takes to become a published author.

"It's not just some easy like 'Hey I wrote a book!'," Ava Wiggins, another one of the authors, said. "It's a whole process. You have to really commit; you have to really commit."

"I'm hoping that they learn by that process that they can set goals and achieve things that just seem impossible," Bellamy said.

At this point, they still can't get over seeing their name on the cover.

"It's really cool," Wiggins said.

Below are the links for each student's work on Amazon:

When Everything Changed by Jada Taylor
No Escape by Julianna Allen
Abducted by Lauren Mitchell
Transferred by Ava Wiggins

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

